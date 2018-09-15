'Game of Thrones' back at Emmys for duel with 'Handmaid's Tale'

Hollywood's A-listers gather today to honor the best in television at the Emmy Awards, with record-breaking fantasy epic ‘Game of Thrones’ back in the competition and once again looking to slay its rivals.

But winter could come early for HBO's blood-spattered smash hit if it fails to snare the coveted best drama series prize, with last year's winner ‘The Handmaid's Tale’ hotly tipped to defend its crown, AFP wrote.

Both shows have already picked up some Emmys hardware: ‘Game of Thrones’ won seven statuettes in technical categories at last weekend's Creative Arts Emmys, while ‘The Handmaid's Tale’ scooped up three.

And both are likely to add to that haul at today’s glittering gala in downtown Los Angeles, but the race for the top prize still seems to be a crapshoot, with dark horse pick ‘The Americans’ also in the hunt.

Can ‘Handmaid’ — Hulu's bleak take on a totalitarian America where women are oppressed, based on Margaret Atwood's 1985 novel — again win over voters, especially in the #MeToo era?

Will ‘The Americans’ — the gripping FX thriller about Soviet sleeper agents in the US during the Cold War — finally earn some Emmys love after a critically acclaimed six-season run?

Or will ‘GoT’, the cinematic tale of noble families vying for the Iron Throne, reign supreme once again, on the back of its whopping 22 nominations?

Others in the best drama category include HBO's futuristic western ‘Westworld’, Netflix favorites ‘The Crown’ and retro sci-fi mystery ‘Stranger Things’ and NBC family saga ‘This is Us’

The Television Academy's 22,000-plus members have already cast their ballots for the 70th Primetime Emmys, the small-screen answer to the Oscars — so it is time for red carpet glamour and heartfelt speeches.

For Robert Thompson, professor of pop culture and television history at Syracuse University in New York, there are no ‘obvious winners’ on the drama side — but a plethora of innovative, quality comedies.

"As peak TV settles into middle age, half-hour comedies are television's red Corvette," Thompson said — a shiny new toy for viewers.

With perennial heavy hitter ‘Veep’ out of contention this year, FX's ‘Atlanta’ is squaring off with Amazon's ‘The Marvelous Mrs Maisel’ for top honors.

‘Atlanta’ star and creator Donald Glover, a winner last year for best lead comedy actor, is tipped to repeat. Overall, the show earned 16 nominations.

TV history in making

In 2016, ‘Game of Thrones’ made history, picking up 12 awards and becoming the most decorated fictional show since the Television Academy first handed out prizes in 1949.

With the seven statuettes it won last weekend, ‘GoT’ — which will return in 2019 for an eighth and final season — now has 45 Emmys overall.

Today, beyond the best drama trophy, cast members Lena Headey, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Peter Dinklage are nominated, along with the show's directors and writers.

Other major contenders include FX's ‘The Assassination of Gianni Versace’, which racked up 18 nominations.

Darren Criss is the favorite to win the star-studded race for best actor in a limited series or movie for his searing portrayal of Versace's killer Andrew Cunanan.

But he faces stiff competition from a clutch of boldface names including Antonio Banderas, Benedict Cumberbatch and Jeff Daniels.