September 15, 2018

News ID: 231452
Published: 0547 GMT September 15, 2018

Alipour wins gold at Climbing World Championships

Alipour wins gold at Climbing World Championships

Iranian speed climber Reza Alipour has claimed the Gold Medal at the IFSC Climbing World Championships in Austria.

The Iranian climber nailed it with a time of 5.630 seconds, after beating his French Rival Bassa Mawem and the Bronze went to Stanislav Kokorin of Russia. Alipour has defined himself as the Usain Bolt of speed climbing, Presstv Reported.

The competition will be the Olympic Debut in 2020, where the World Championships for the first time is having an Olympic-format combined competition, in which athletes compete for an all-around title in lead climbing, speed climbing and bouldering.

 

 

   
