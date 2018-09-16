Bosnian traders call for broadening ties with Iran

Bosnian traders in a meeting with Iranian Ambassador to Sarajevo Mahmoud Heidari called for expansion of mutual economic cooperation.

During the meeting, businessmen of Bosnia's Una-Sana Canton Province expressed their readiness establish cooperation with Iranian companies, IRNA reported.

The Prime Minister of Una-Sana Canton Husein Rošić who was present in the meeting expressed willingness to cooperate with Iran in the fields of agricultural products, wood industry and tourism.

The Iranian ambassador, for his part, elaborated on Iran’s economic capacities and expressed readiness for broadening of relations with Bosnia's important cities.

In February 2016, Bosnian Foreign Minister Igor Crnadak said that his country is determined to revive its former economic ties with Iran.

Speaking at a joint press conference in Tehran with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif, Crnadak said the two sides have always had great ties and that today more than ever they are determined to expand on that.

“We discussed many ways on economic cooperation. We believe good economic relations could also render greater diplomatic ties. We are delighted to have our Iranian partners in our infrastructure development projects. This will happen soon," he added.

The Bosnian foreign minister said the two sides could also cooperate in travel and tourism, adding that his country will fully support private travel agencies to this end.

“We also discussed common challenges, joint educational and cultural programs, as well as introduction of easier visa programs in order to boost bilateral relations," he noted.

Zarif, for his part, referred to the relations between Tehran and Sarajevo, and added that the two sides are willing to expand bilateral ties in various fields including political, economic and banking areas.