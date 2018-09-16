Afghanistan rejects ban on imports from Iran

An Afghan official dismissed on Sunday some recent reports that Afghanistan has prohibited imports from Iran.

Ban has only been placed on imports via Farah border in western Afghanistan, Mozaffar Alikhani, the head of Afghanistan-Iran Joint Chamber of Commerce, told IRNA.

Such prohibition is imposed to prevent violation of customs’ rules and it is not related to the US sanctions against Iran, Alikhani added.

On September 15, media released a copy of a letter which was signed by the director of Farah Customs, showing Afghanistan has imposed restrictions on imports of oil products, cement, iron, ceramics and tiles from the Iranian northeastern region where shares border with western Afghan Farah Province.

Elaborating on the issue, Alikhani said that although Afghan and Iranian customs offices are systematically connected to each other, and the officials at the Afghan customs can watch online information about exports from and imports to the country, Farah Customs is not connected to the system, so some Afghan businesspersons do not give full report on their imports in order to pay lower customs tariffs.

He further said that the imports from Iran are underway through Afghan Dogharun and Nimruz borders.

The official added that Iran’s ambassador and commercial attaché to Afghanistan are following up the case.

Meanwhile, commenting on the same issue, Iran’s Custom Administration announced in a statement on Sunday that the reason behind restriction of imports of Iranian products to Afghanistan through Farah border is not clear yet.

It added the exporters can now dispatch their products to the neighboring country via other joint borders.

Iran’s exported some $2.5 billion worth of goods to Afghanistan last year.