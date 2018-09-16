‘Run, Rostam, Run’ finds way into three more international festivals

Iranian Short animated film ‘Run, Rostam, Run’, directed by Hossein Molayemi, was accepted into three more international festivals in Italy, US, and Greece.

‘Run, Rostam, Run’ is a 2D animated movie depicting Rostam, the most celebrated legendary hero in Shahnameh — a long epic poem written by the Persian poet Ferdowsi — and Iranian mythology, who must travel in time to the future to make up for what he has done to his son, Mehr News Agency reported.

Once he finds himself in the future in the Iranian capital of Tehran, he finds himself in a dilemma whether to achieve his objective by choosing the legal way or the illegal one.

‘Run, Rostam, Run’ will be displayed at the non-competition section of Catania Film Fest in Italy, where the best animated movies of 2017 and 2018 are also taking part. The event will be held during September 14-16.

The animated film will also be screened at the 11th Annual Iranian Film Festival — San Francisco on September 23-24, which is the first independent Iranian film festival outside Iran.

AnimaSyros International Animation Festival is the third event in which ‘Run, Rostam, Run’ will take part.

It is the largest festival and market of its kind in Greece. It is annually held in the capital of Cyclades, the neoclassical town of Hermoupolis.

It recently participated in the LINOLEUM International Contemporary Animation and Media Art Festival in Ukraine and Out of Bounds Film Festival in Italy.

The animated short film has also participated in different festivals, including the 10th Tehran International Animation Festival, Annecy International Animation Festival, Rhode Island International Film Festival, La Guarimba Film Festival, Warsaw Film Festival, Gdansk International Animation Festival, the 9th Golden Kuker International Animation Festival Sofia and the 3rd Drunken Film Festival Bradgord.

The piece has also won many awards at the events, including the Award of Distinction from the eight edition of Edukino Film Festival in Poland, the Mention Award from Rofife Short Film Festival, the Best Animation Film from Wular Lake International Short Film Festival and the Special Award from Cinema Perpetuum Mobile ISFF.

It has also been nominated for Golden Gazelle Award for best short film at the 7th Persian Film Festival Australia in Sydney.