Panahandeh’s ‘The Nikaidos' Fall’ to be Japanese fest’s curtain raiser

The movie titled ‘The Nikaidos’ Fall’, directed by Iranian filmmaker Ayda Panahandeh and produced by Naomi Kawase, will premiere in Japan as the opening film for the 5th Nara International Film Festival.

The 39-year-old Iranian film director Panahandeh has put the finishing touches to her third feature film ‘The Nikaidos' Fall’, making it ready to open the fifth edition of Nara International Film Festival in Japan on September 20, Mehr News Agency reported.

The movie, a joint production of Japan and Hong Kong, is produced by Japanese art-house director Naomi Kawase who is a regular Cannes Film Festival winner.

Written by Panahandeh and Arsalan Amiri, ‘The Nikaidos’ Fall’ was filmed last fall in the historically rich Japanese cities of Nara and Tenri.

It narrates the life of Tatsuya Nikaido, a middle-aged divorcee, who runs an agricultural company and lives in a suburb with his daughter and mother. After his only son's death, he has been pressured by his fate to save his family name and ancestral line as the only male in the family. The movie depicts the struggle between family obligations and love.

The film’s director and other crew member will also attend the screening of ‘The Nikaidos’ Fall’.

The film will be publically screened in Japan as of January 4, 2019.

Nara International Film Festival is a biennial film festival started in 2010 by Naomi Kawase.