Utopia lets 'The Oblivion' in

Iranian short film 'The Oblivion', directed by Fatemeh Mohammadi, has made it into the list of the flicks to be screening at the Utopia Film Festival held annually in Greenbelt, Maryland, located near Washington, D.C.

A production of the Iranian Youth Cinema Society, 'The Oblivion' narrates the challenges people face in old age, Mehr News Agency wrote.

The short film managed to win an award at the 2018 Moondance International Film Festival in the US.

The Utopia Film Festival is an annual event that searches for and presents films that explore utopian visions in a multitude of forms.

Being non-profit, it seeks entertaining and engaging works which typify the mission: "Seeking a better world through film”.

The event accepts works which creatively explore the social, political, cultural and environmental issues which challenge humanity's never ending quest — in all its variables — for the perfect 'utopian' existence.