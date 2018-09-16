RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0252 GMT September 16, 2018

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 231487
Published: 0248 GMT September 16, 2018

Utopia lets 'The Oblivion' in

Utopia lets 'The Oblivion' in
mehrnews.com

Iranian short film 'The Oblivion', directed by Fatemeh Mohammadi, has made it into the list of the flicks to be screening at the Utopia Film Festival held annually in Greenbelt, Maryland, located near Washington, D.C.

A production of the Iranian Youth Cinema Society, 'The Oblivion' narrates the challenges people face in old age, Mehr News Agency wrote.

The short film managed to win an award at the 2018 Moondance International Film Festival in the US.

The Utopia Film Festival is an annual event that searches for and presents films that explore utopian visions in a multitude of forms.

Being non-profit, it seeks entertaining and engaging works which typify the mission: "Seeking a better world through film”.

The event accepts works which creatively explore the social, political, cultural and environmental issues which challenge humanity's never ending quest — in all its variables — for the perfect ‘utopian’ existence. 1

 

   
KeyWords
Utopia
lets
'The Oblivion'
in
IranDaily
 
Resource: Mehr News Agency
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/1231 sec