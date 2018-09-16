Archaeologists discover ancient sphinx in Egypt

This undated photo, released by the Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities, shows the latest discovery of a statue with a lion's body and a human head, in the Temple of Kom Ombo in Aswan, Egypt. EGYPTIAN MINISTRY OF ANTIQUITIES

Egypt said archaeologists discovered a statue of a lion's body and a human head in the southern city of Aswan.

The Egyptian Antiquities Ministry said on Sunday the sphinx made of sandstone was found in the Temple of Kom Ombo during work to protect the site from groundwater, AP wrote.

Mostafa Waziri, the secretary general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, said the statue probably dates back to the Ptolemaic time.

The Ptolemaic Dynasty ruled Egypt for some 300 years — from around 320 B.C. to about 30 B.C.

Egypt hopes such discoveries will spur tourism, partially driven by antiquities sightseeing, which was hit hard by political turmoil following the 2011 uprising.