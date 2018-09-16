RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0642 GMT September 16, 2018

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 231492
Published: 0253 GMT September 16, 2018

Gunmen disguised as musicians kill five in Mexico City plaza

Gunmen disguised as musicians kill five in Mexico City plaza

Dozens of mariachi bands were serenading couples and families in Mexico City when five men disguised as musicians unleashed a hail of gunfire.

Five people were killed and several others were wounded Friday after a group of men wearing traditional mariachi suits descended on the city's iconic Plaza Garibaldi and opened fire at a restaurant, CNN quoted the city's prosecutor's office as saying.

Police found three people dead and two others were taken to hospitals where they later died. The victims were identified as three men and two women whose ages ranged from 22 to 46, officials said.

A foreigner, who was not identified, was among the eight others who were wounded, the prosecutor's office said.

The gunmen fled on motorcycles after the shooting, officials say, and were still on the run as of Saturday night.

Local authorities said it was unclear why the men opened fire.

The shooting took place as crowds kicked off Mexico's Independence Day celebrations on Friday and during a busy night at Plaza Garibaldi, a popular square where mariachis play around the clock for tourists and locals.

The roots of mariachi music in Mexico City can be traced to a bar that dominates one side of the plaza.

 

thesunbest.com

   
KeyWords
Mexico
kill
gunmen
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/1382 sec