0642 GMT September 16, 2018

Published: 0258 GMT September 16, 2018

Zarif slams Twitter’s double standards

Zarif slams Twitter's double standards

National Desk

 

 

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a message condemned Twitter for practicing double standards on shuttering Iranian accounts.

“Hello @Jack [Jack Dorsey, CEO of Twitter]. Twitter has shuttered accounts of real Iranians, incl TV presenters & students, for supposedly being part of an 'influence op',” Zarif tweeted on Sunday.

“How about looking at actual bots in Tirana used to prop up 'regime change' propaganda spewed out of DC?,” he added.

Former members of the anti-Iran terrorist Mujahedin-e Khalq Organization (MKO) still stranded in the Albanian capital, Tirana, have described how the MKO uses thousands of fake Twitter accounts to both promote their organization and to boost online calls for regime change, Aljazeera reported.

“Overall I would say that several thousand accounts are managed by about 1,000-1,500 MKO members,” former MKO member, Hassan Heyrani, told The Listening Post.

Last month, Google, Facebook and Twitter announced the shutdown of pages and accounts they say were linked to Iran.

 

 

   
