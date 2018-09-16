Iraq: Over 30 suspected of torching Iran’s Consulate arrested

Iraq’s law enforcement officers arrested over 30 people suspected of torching the Iranian Consulate in the southern Iraqi city of Basra, a member of the Sairoon bloc said.

Rami Sakini added that the detainees have been taken to an "undisclosed location”, Sky News Arabic reported on Sunday.

On September 7, a mob of protestors stormed into the Iranian Consulate in Basra and destroyed the diplomatic mission’s properties, took down the flag of Iran and torched the building.

The consulate’s building was not the first to be set on fire. The angry demonstrators had earlier set government buildings ablaze as well. The buildings included the headquarters of the local government, the ruling Dawa Party, the Supreme Islamic Council and the Badr Organization.

In a ceremony on Tuesday, Iran opened a new consulate in Basra.

On Saturday, Iraqis from different walks of life staged a march in Basra to condemn the attack on Iran’s Consulate.

Condemning the US and Israel, the Iraqi demonstrators chanted slogans in support of Iran and praised the country’s help to the Iraqi military and volunteer forces in the fight against terrorism.

The demonstrators accused Washington of increasingly interfering in the domestic affairs of Iraq and trying to stoke unrest in the Arab country.

The Friday attack drew wide condemnation from Iraqi government officials while some blamed it on certain foreign governments who have been seeking to stoke division in Iraq.

Iran has been a major ally of the Iraqi government in its fight against Daesh since the terrorist group ran over parts of the country four years ago. Relying on Tehran’s assistance, the Iraqi military managed to retake many areas from the grip of terrorists, especially in west and north of Iraq.

Tasnim News Agency and Press TV contributed to this story.