0641 GMT September 16, 2018

Published: 0303 GMT September 16, 2018

Energy Ministry: 60% of dams empty

Energy Ministry: 60% of dams empty
A report by Iran’s Energy Ministry suggests that only 40 percent of the storage capacity of the 95 dams in the country are filled with water.

Despite a 12 percent increase in rainfall in the spring, the volume of water storage in the country’s dams shows a 15 percent decrease compared to last year, due to unprecedented low rainfall last autumn and winter, the ministry’s report said.

The report also said a decrease in water storage has affected power production in the country, which was the main reason behind the power outages in the summer.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

   
