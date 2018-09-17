US shuts down Palestine embassy in Washington

The US, in its latest anti-Palestine measure, has closed the territories' embassy in Washington, the Palestinian Ambassador to the US Husam Zomlot said.

The US has ordered to shut down the Palestine's embassy, Zomlot told the Lebanese Al-Mayadeen television, IRNA reported.

He added that he and his family have also been ordered to leave the US immediately.

Washington has also ordered the embassy staff to leave US by October 13.

The United States announced last week it will shut down the Palestinians' mission in Washington; a measure to add pressure on Palestine to enter peace talks with Israel.

“We have permitted the PLO office to conduct operations that support the objective of achieving a lasting, comprehensive peace between Israelis and the Palestinians since the expiration of a previous waiver in November 2017,” said US State Department's spokeswoman Heather Nauert.

“However, the PLO has not taken steps to advance the start of direct and meaningful negotiations with Israel,” Nauert said.

In recent weeks, the US government has announced more than $500 million in cuts in Palestinian aid, including cancelling support for the United Nations Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA).

The US President Donald Trump in December officially recognized Quds as the self-proclaimed capital of the Zionist regime.

Resorting to various strategies, he has pushed Palestinians to advance his plans in support of the regime of Israel.