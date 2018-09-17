Anarchist group attacks Iranian Embassy in Greece: Report

A photo provided on the website of the Greek Reporter online news portal with the caption "The Iranian embassy in Athens".

Members of an anarchist group in Greece have reportedly attacked the Iranian Embassy building in the capital Athens with bottles of paint.

Some 10 members of the anarchist group Rouvikonas riding motorbikes hurled the bottles at the outer walls of the Iranian Embassy at 6 a.m. local time (0300 GMT) on Monday, the Greek Reporter online news portal said, presstv.com reported.

The Greek Reporter said no arrests had been made. And it was not clear if the Iranian ambassador and other diplomatic personnel had already arrived at the perimeters for the daily work.

Iranian officials are also yet to confirm the attack.

The group has on several occasions attacked official and government buildings in Greece with paint, including the building of the Greek Foreign Ministry in July.

On Friday, the Iranian Embassy in France was attacked by supporters of a terrorist group calling itself the Komala Party of Iranian Kurdistan, which is based in northern Iraq.

Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) had earlier, on September 9, fired missiles at the terrorist group's headquarters in Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdistan region.

The IRGC said the missile strikes were in response to recent terrorist activities along the Iranian border with Iraq and came after terrorist ringleaders ignored serious warnings by officials from the Iraqi Kurdistan region about the Islamic Republic’s determination to dismantle their bases and the need to end their activities against Iran.

Following the violation of the Iranian diplomatic perimeters in Paris, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said that French police's response to the incident had been slow and that Iran was studying the matter.

Rouvikonas, the anarchist group involved in the Monday raid against the Iranian Embassy in Athens, also said later in a post on Facebook that the attack had been in response to "Iran's brutal repression of the Kurds," according to the Greek Reporter.