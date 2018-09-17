Dominica's beloved wildlife still shaky a year after Maria

'Sad' parrots and 'stressed-out' frogs might be unlikely contenders for concern in the aftermath of a catastrophic natural disaster.

But the fate of two of Dominica's most prized species are still a source of worry a year after Hurricane Maria tore apart the tiny Caribbean island, AFP wrote.

Dominica's famously lush forests are slowly coming back to life after the worst destruction in the country's history, prompting a return of the intriguing creatures that call them home.

The sisserou parrot and the mountain chicken frog— both national emblems and both endangered — have grown notably more scarce, however.

"The impact on their habitat affects everything, from their feeding habits to their stress levels and the way they relate to each other," forestry officer Bradley Guye said.

The endemic sisserou — at the center of the national flag — was badly hit by the 160 mile (257 kilometer) per hour winds.

Up to half of the estimated 400 birds left in the wild may have been lost, according to Guye.

Exact numbers are elusive because much of the woodland is inaccessible.

The parrots mate for life, are said to be extremely faithful to each other and even grieve for a lost partner.

The sisserou birds are still reeling from Maria's onslaught: "Just like humans, some animals want to feel loved and comforted when they’ve suffered trauma, which can lead to exaggerated mating," Guye said.

"And some just want to hide away and not see anybody."

Exacerbating the parrots' plight was the loss of Dominica's abundant fresh fruit trees, an important food source.