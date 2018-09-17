Japan beats Iran at FIBA World Cup qualifiers

Iran’s Mohammad Jamshidi (C) goes up for the basket while being challenged by Japan’s Yuta Watanabe (R) at the 2019 FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers in Tokyo, Japan, on September 17, 2018. fiba.basketball

Sports Desk

Iran suffered a 70-56 defeat away to Japan at the 2019 FIBA World Cup Asian qualifiers on Monday.

Having beaten Philippines in Tehran on Thursday at the start of the second round of qualifiers, the Asian Games silver medalists – who had to do without two prolific veterans Hamed Haddadi and Samad Nik-Khah Bahrami – went into the game in Tokyo, hopping to repeat the quarterfinal victory in Jakarta.

Iranians – led by Behnam Yakhchali – started right on the front foot and claimed a 22-16 lead in the first quarter before leading the tie 35-31 at the end of the half.

The host, however, bounced back with a devastating 26-8 victory in the third quarter before and an end-to-end final quarter finished 13-13.

Yakhchali topped the scoring chart for Iran with 21 points, seven rebounds and one assist while Japan’s Rui Hachimura played the most influential role in his team’s win with a game-high 25 points, seven rebounds and three assists.

The defeat puts Iran in the second place of the Group F of the Asian qualifiers with 14 points behind Australia which beat Kazakhstan 94-41 on Monday to go top of the table with 15pts.

Japan sits third with 12pts.

The top three teams of the two second-round groups will automatically qualify for the main event in China next summer.