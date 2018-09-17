Salehi: US pullout from Iran nuclear deal threatens regional peace

Political Desk

IAEA confirms Iran’s commitment to JCPOA

The US withdrawal from the nuclear deal struck between Iran and major powers is “doomed” to seriously affect peace and security in the Middle East, Iran’s atomic chief said on Monday.

“As discerned almost unanimously by the international community, this ominous move is doomed to have serious repercussions for the international and regional peace and security,” Ali Akbar Salehi, the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, told an annual meeting of the International Atomic Energy Agency in Vienna.

Salehi, a veteran negotiator with the West, did not elaborate on what those repercussions might be.

“The international community’s opposition to the US withdrawal ... does not nearly reflect the deep anger at the American unilateralism but also the concerns about the extremely difficult situation in our immediate region with all its pervasive chaos and the existing menace of terrorism,” Salehi said in his speech to the IAEA General Conference.

US President Donald Trump announced in May that Washington was pulling out of the 2015 deal, which lifted international sanctions against Tehran in exchange for restrictions on Iran’s nuclear activities. Many fear the US withdrawal will lead to the deal’s collapse.

Some US sanctions lifted under the deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), have already been put back in place while others are due to resume in November. European powers have scrambled to protect Iranian oil revenues and shield companies from the US measures to keep them operating in Iran, but many firms have pulled out regardless.

The sanctions have contributed to a slide in Iran’s currency, the rial, which has lost about two-thirds of its value this year, hitting a record low against the US dollar this month.

Salehi slammed the US “unilateral decision” as a “blatant breach of the UN Security Council” resolutions and an “open travesty of the fundamental and cherished principles of international law and multilateralism”.

“The reaction at the international level to the unlawful US withdrawal from the JCPOA, clearly raises serious doubts concerning the validity and wisdom of the American policy”, he said.

Salehi urged the remaining parties to the deal – Britain, France Germany, Russia and China – to take “more solid and practical steps” to salvage the JCPOA and confronting “the American reckless policy”.

Iran living up to nuclear obligations

Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Yukiya Amano said Monday that Iran is complying with its commitments under the JCPOA.

Since the last general conference, we have continued to verify and monitor the implementation by Iran of its nuclear-related commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action,” Amano said addressing the same gathering.

“Iran is implementing its nuclear-related commitments under the JCPOA. It is essential that Iran continue to fully implement those commitments,” he added.

Earlier this month, Amano in his introductory statement to the IAEA's Board of Governors, had announced Iran’s compliance with the deal.

Reuters and IRNA contributed to this story.