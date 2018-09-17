RSS
Erdogan says meeting with Putin on Syria will bring 'new hope'

Erdogan says meeting with Putin on Syria will bring 'new hope'
Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) meets with his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan in Sochi, Russia, on September 17, 2018.
MIKHAIL KLIMENTYEV/SPUTNIK

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that a joint statement on Syria due to be made after his meeting with Russia’s Vladimir Putin would bring ‘new hope’ to the region.

Erdogan was speaking to reporters before the two presidents met in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi, Reuters wrote.

“The statement which we will make after the meeting in Sochi will contain new hope for the region,” Erdogan said through an interpreter. He gave no indication of what would be in the statement.

Turkey has been holding talks with its allies Russia and Iran over the fate of Syria’s Idlib and surrounding districts.

Ahead of the trip to Russia, Erdogan said Turkey’s calls for a cease-fire in Idlib region were bearing fruit after days of relative calm but that more work needed to be done.

Putin, Erdogan and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani met in Tehran this month in a three-way summit on Syria.

 

   
Resource: Reuters
