RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0540 GMT September 17, 2018

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 231545
Published: 0241 GMT September 17, 2018

At least 23 die in weekend of Ethiopia ethnic violence

At least 23 die in weekend of Ethiopia ethnic violence
dailystar.com.lb

At least 23 people were killed in a weekend of violence targeting minorities in the ethnic Oromo heartland near Ethiopia’s capital Addis Ababa, a police source said.

The unrest followed a mass rally on Saturday marking the return to Ethiopia of the leadership of the exiled Oromo Liberation Front (OLF) group, which had fought an insurgency for self-determination for Oromos, Ethiopia’s largest ethnic group, Reuters reported.

The incidents are the latest in a spate of ethnic unrest — including the displacement of nearly one million people in another part of the country — since reformist Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed came to power in April, the first Oromo ruler in the ethnically diverse Ethiopia’s modern history.

Local residents said shops were looted and people attacked by Oromo youth who stormed through streets targeting businesses and homes of ethnic minorities. The violence escalated on Saturday after two days of sporadic attacks in several areas of the Oromiya region’s Burayu district northwest of Addis Ababa, residents said.

“Mobs of ethnic Oromo youth then marched here in Ashwa Meda and attacked our homes and looted businesses chanting ‘leave our land’,” said Hassan Ibrahim, a trader in an ethnically diverse part of the district told Reuters by telephone.

“By night time, there were several dead bodies along roads.”

Alemayehu Ejigu, the head of Oromiya region’s police commission, said more than 70 people had been arrested, and denied accusations that police were slow to respond.

“They (mobs) do not represent anyone — they had no reason other than theft. Anyone has the constitutional right to reside in Oromiya or anywhere.”

 

   
KeyWords
At
least
23
die
weekend
Ethiopia
ethnic violence
IranDaily
 
Resource: Reuters
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/1231 sec