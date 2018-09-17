Iran annual exports of pastry, chocolate hit $700m

Iran exports pastry and chocolate worth of $700 million to more than 60 countries annually.

According to Eghtesad online, Iraq, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Ivory Coast and Azerbaijan are the main customers of Iranian chocolate and pastry, Secretary of Iranian Pastry and Chocolate Association Jamshid Maghazei said.

Iran's pastry and chocolate production capacity stands at 2.5 million tons per year.

However, actual production is around 1.6 million tons, Maghazei said on the sidelines of the 17th Iran International Confectionery Fair.

Explaining the reasons behind the below-capacity production, he said raw materials prices have soared by 30 percent recently in the wake of the currency crisis facing the country.

Per capita consumption of pastry and chocolate in Iran is about two kilograms per year.

Sweets and chocolates account for 30 to 40 percent of Iran's total food exports.

The fair opened on Saturday and will run until Tuesday.

Representatives of more than 400 domestic and foreign companies from 25 countries are participating in the event.