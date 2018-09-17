Iran has plenty of potentials for contributing to New Silk Road: Official

A member of China-Iran Friendship Association, believes that Tehran has plenty of potentials for contributing to the New Silk Road, but still has not fully utilized these capacities to enter the One Belt, One Road project.

Talking to IRNA on Monday, Lee Chang Jin called Silk Road as a historic road in which, in a modern era and with innovative ideas, it once again links the ancient civilizations of Persia and China.

He said the launch of the New Silk Road provides many opportunities for China and other countries associated with this program, especially Iran.

He added that the new Silk Road needs Iran more than any other country, because Iran is the route of transit of goods, and even the Chinese President Xi Jinping said that the role of Iran, in pursuit of this plan, is unmatched.

The official emphasized that many goods transported by rail, land and sea should be crossed by passageways linked to Iran or through Iran, which shows that this how much is the country important for China in implementing the New Silk Road Map.

Chang Jin added that Iran could join this roadmap with a systematic plan, but China-Iran communication has not yet been completed in the Silk Road, and both countries need to work more on the agenda.