Abbas: Israel, ‘biased’ US working against peace

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas (seated) chairs a meeting of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) Executive Committee at the Palestinian Authority headquarters in the West Bank city of Ramallah, on September 15, 2018. AFP

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said Israel is working against peace and security by killing and displacing Palestinians and building settlements on occupied land with the support of the ‘biased’ US.

"Killing, expanding settlement[s], destruction, and the uprooting of the Palestinian population will not bring peace or security," Abbas said in a meeting with former Israeli left-wing lawmakers on Sunday, Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Israel's policies and the ‘biased’ US decisions contradict the international resolutions and are harming the chances of making just peace based on the two-state solution, the president said.

Israel under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who hails from the hardline Likud party, has taken a radical shift to the far right, with cabinet members openly advocating the annexation of occupied Palestinian territories.

More than 230 illegal settlements have been constructed since 1967. In September 2016, the United Nations Security Council passed a resolution — with a notable abstention vote by the then-administration of US president Barack Obama — that denounced Israeli settlements as a "flagrant violation of international law."

The current administration of President Donald Trump, which took over shortly afterwards, has denounced that resolution and has taken a decisive line in favor of the Israeli regime and against Palestinians.

In May, the US moved its embassy from Tel Aviv to Al-Quds, in a largely solitary but consequential move that further complicated Palestinian aspirations for statehood.

Last week, the White House also announced the closure of the Palestine Liberation Organization in Washington. Palestinian officials said on Sunday that Washington had also revoked the visas of Palestinian envoy Husam Zomlot and his family.