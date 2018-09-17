Lawyer: Supreme Court nominee Kavanaugh’s accuser willing to testify

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh testifies during the third day of his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, the US, on September 6, 2018. ALEX WROBLEWSKI/REUTERS

A woman who has accused President Donald Trump’s US Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, of sexual misconduct decades ago is willing to publicly testify before a Senate panel set to vote this week on his nomination, her lawyer said on Monday.

Christine Blasey Ford has accused Kavanaugh of trying to attack her and remove her clothing in the early 1980s when they were both high school students, Reuters reported.

Kavanaugh, the Republican president’s second nominee for a lifetime appointment to the nation’s highest court, has denied the allegations.

The accusation has threatened to complicate his nomination, which must be approved first by the Senate Judiciary Committee and then by the full chamber, which is narrowly controlled by Trump’s fellow Republicans. A panel vote is scheduled for Thursday, just weeks before the congressional midterm elections.

Some Republicans on the panel have said the accuser should have a chance to tell her story, a view echoed by the White House senior adviser, Kellyanne Conway, on Monday.

In television interviews early Monday, Ford’s Washington-based lawyer, Debra Katz, said her client would be willing to speak out publicly. Asked if that included testimony under oath at a public hearing before senators, Katz told the CBS “This Morning” program: “She’s willing to do what she needs to do.”