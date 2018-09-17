4 in 10 Brits despise migration impacts: Poll

The results of the study reported in the Guardian Newspaper on Monday showed that a large minority of people in Britain think migrants do not properly integrate and their presence is undermining the British culture, Presstv Reported.

The research, carried out by the Institute of Commercial Management (ICM) and conducted over the past two years, showed a majority of British people think that their government has failed to properly handle the issue of immigration. Only around 15 percent of the respondents to the study, out of 3,667 adults, had the feeling that the government was competent and fair in dealing with the issue.

Around half of those surveyed said that migrants had negatively impacted the employment system in Britain by working for less payment and lowering the wages. The study also found that people in smaller regions and villages had more dislike for migrants while the general perception about immigration in large cities was positive.

Te public discontent for immigration was a key driver of a vote in 2016 for Britain to leave the European Union. People were critical at the time of the rising number of migrant arrivals into the UK, saying the trend had pressured the public services and housing. Brexit campaigners have repeatedly claimed that Britain will have more control on who comes to the UK once it leaves the EU in March next year.

However, many have warned that more restrictions on immigration could create problems in the economy and public services and the government would find it difficult to replace skilled migrant workers with local staff.