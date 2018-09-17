New Saudi airstrikes kill 11 civilians in Yemen's Hudaydah, Bayda provinces

Local Yemeni media reports said on Monday that at least four people were killed after Saudi warplanes launched an aerial assault against the kilometer 10 area of the western coastal province of Hudaydah.

Separately, seven people, including women and children, lost their lives and several others were injured when Saudi fighter jets bombed a residential building in the Huran district of central Bayda province, Presstv Reported.

Saudi Arabia and some of its allies, including the United Arab Emirates, launched a brutal war, code-named Operation Decisive Storm, against Yemen in March 2015 in an attempt to reinstall the so-called government of former president Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi and crush the Ansarullah movement, which plays a significant role in aiding the Yemeni army in defending the impoverished country against the invading coalition.

The movement has been running state affairs in the absence of an effective administration since the onset of the imposed war.

The imposed war initially consisted of a bombing campaign, but was later coupled with a naval blockade and the deployment of ground forces to Yemen.

Some 15,000 Yemenis have been killed and thousands more injured since the onset of the Saudi-led aggression.

The Saudi-led war has also taken a heavy toll on the country's infrastructure, destroying many hospitals, schools, and factories. The United Nations has said that a record 22.2 million Yemenis are in dire need of food, including 8.4 million threatened by severe hunger.

Several Western countries, the US and Britain in particular, are accused of being complicit in the ongoing aggression as they supply the Riyadh regime with advanced weapons and military equipment as well as logistical and intelligence assistance.