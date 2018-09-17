Trump again threatens $200 billion import tariffs on China in trade war

In a move likely to be seen as a thinly-veiled threat to China, Trump in a pair of early morning tweets on Monday warned certain foreign countries they would face higher import tariffs should they fail to agree “fair” trade agreements with the US, Presstv Reported.

“Tariffs have put the US in a very strong bargaining position, with Billions of Dollars, and Jobs, flowing into our Country – and yet cost increases have thus far been almost unnoticeable. If countries will not make fair deals with us, they will be ‘Tariffed!’” he tweeted.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Monday Beijing would strike back if the US goes ahead with plans to impose duties on another $200 billion in Chinese imports.

"If the US launches any new tariff measures, China will have to take countermeasures to firmly ensure our legitimate rights and interests," Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said.

The new tariffs, part of the Trump administration’s growing trade war with China, will be applied to more than 1,000 imported Chinese products, the Washington Post reported Sunday, citing two people briefed on the decision.

The tariffs could reach 25 percent for some products although Trump has ordered his team to start with a 10-percent increase.

If true, Trump’s import penalties would go on to include over half of America’s roughly $500-billion imports from China.

Washington recently imposed tariffs on $50 billion worth of imports from China, mostly equipment and material used by manufacturers.

Trump said earlier this month that he was ready to put tariffs on virtually all Chinese imports if Beijing did not back down and took steps to reduce its $335 billion bilateral trade surplus with the US.

The number is expected to increase this year as the US ran a $233.5 billion deficit in trade with China during the first seven months of the year, an 8-percent increase compared to the same period last year.

The new escalation by Trump is guaranteed to drive up US prices ahead of the holiday shopping season but it is not yet clear to what extent, the Post wrote.

Apple has warned that a variety of its best-selling electronic gadgets and their accessories will be caught in the tariff war.

Trump has repeatedly blamed unfair trade deals with low-wage countries like China and Mexico as the main reason behind the widespread offshoring of manufacturing by US companies.