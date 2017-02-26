Iran enters Oscars with ‘No Date, No Signature’

The announcement was made by Iran’s Farabi Cinema Foundation, which picks the Islamic Republic’s submissions to the cinema world’s most competitive playing field, Presstv Reported.

The already-fêted flick chronicles a morally-right forensic expert’s struggle with feelings of guilt that tells him he might have killed a child in an accident.

Actor Amir Aghaei plays the part, and Hediyeh Tehrani acts as the expert’s assistant. Navid Mohammad Zadeh, a decorated young actor, known for shining in hard-boiled and tough roles, plays the part of the dead youngster’s father.

Some of the movie’s international awards include Best Director and Best Actor Award for Mohammadzadeh at the Venice Horizons sections of the 74th Venice Film Festival, Best Film Award at the Brussels International Film Festival, Best Director at Russia’s Mirror International Film Festival, Audience Award and Best Actor Award at the 18th Las Palmas de Gran Canaria International Film Festival in Spain, and Grand Prize of 2017 Chicago International Film Festival.

Responding to calls for boycotting the 2019 competition in response to hostile US actions targeting Iran, Farabi Foundation said, “The Academy is a non-governmental institution and belongs to American cineastes.”

It added, “American cinema, in particular the Academy members, in their attitude of mind, alongside the absolute majority of the US press and media, are the main centers for opposition, criticism, and divergence against [President Donald] Trump’s populism and his racist and despotic policies.”

Iran won the Academy Award for the Best Foreign Language Film in 2017 for “The Salesman” and in 2012 for “A Separation,” both directed by acclaimed Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi.