News ID: 231572 Published: 0904 GMT September 18, 2018

The European Union is intensifying its efforts to try and save the Iran nuclear deal in defiance of the US. The bloc is understood to be readying a new payments system for transactions with Iran that will be announced soon. The aim is circumventing US sanctions and allowing businesses to continue trade with the Islamic Republic. Our correspondent Jerome Hughes reports from Brussels.

