At the 2018 FIVB World Championship, Poland continued their winning streak with a straight sets victory over Iran in Pool D.

The Poles were the better side in the first set and finished it 25-21. They kept the momentum in the 2nd set, taking it 25-20.

The 3rd set also ended 25-22 for the world champions. Poland will play their last group match against Bulgaria, while Iran will take on Finland, Presstv Reported.