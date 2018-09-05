Trump an 'imperialist' who believes in 'perpetual war': Analyst

The imperialist ruling class in the United States is pushing to keep the country in a state of “perpetual war” to maximize its profits, and President Donald Trump’s support for the Saudi aggression in Yemen is part of that policy, says an American writer and political analyst.

“Trump’s continued support for the king of Saudi Arabia despite these obvious and atrocious ongoing war crimes in Yemen; it’s just yet another indication that he is an imperialist, a warrior like any other US president,” Daniel Patrick Welch told Press TV on Monday, Presstv Reported.

“Because Trump is part of the billionaire class and understands those values, he is probably going to go along with that unless he gets his back up in a personal sense,” he noted.

The Trump administration certified to Congress last Tuesday that the Saudis and their allies were “making every effort to reduce the risk of civilian casualties.”

The official notice was required for the Pentagon to be allowed to continue delivering weapons and intelligence to Riyadh despite an international outcry.

Patrick Welch said there is "no real anti-war impulse" in the United States to stop the war machine. “The system is based on perpetual war.”

“There is no movement, there is nothing pressuring anyone in any side to be against war in general,” he stressed.

“The so-called resistance -- of which now some internal high-ranking official pretends to be a member – is actually even more warmongering that Trump’s regime,” the analyst said.

Some Democrats in the House of Representatives are introducing a resolution that aims to end the Trump administration’s support for the Saudi war in Yemen. However, foreign policy experts say the initiative is likely just a symbolic political move ahead of the midterm elections.

Saudi Arabia and its regional allies launched the devastating military campaign against Yemen in March 2015, with the aim of reinstating former president Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi and crushing the Houthi Ansarullah Movement.

Some 15,000 Yemenis have been killed and thousands more injured since the start of the Saudi-led aggression.