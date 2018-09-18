May opponents launch nation-wide campaign to discard Brexit plan

Senior figures from the Brexit-supporting Leave Means Leave group said Tuesday that they hand launched an advertisement campaign against May’s Brexit plan in an attempt to force her ditch the proposals for maintaining close economic relations with the EU once Britain leaves the bloc in March next year, Presstv Reported.

The nation-wide campaign included printing advertisements in 30 regional newspapers across Britain that criticized the so-called Chequers, a plan that was announced in the premier’s country residence with the same name in early July.

“We have re-launched the Leave campaign and we will stop at nothing to ensure the Prime Minister chucks Chequers and delivers Brexit in its entirety,” said Richard Tice, a vice-chairman of the campaigning group, adding, “Leave Means Leave will be engaging with as many people across the country to ensure Project Fear is torn apart so that the economic benefits of Brexit are revealed.”

The newspapers advertisements said Chequers, which call for free trade of goods with the EU and would force Britain to accept a “common rulebook” that would apply to the traded goods, were “same old, same old”.

May has insisted that her proposals is the only solution to allow Britain leave the EU with the least economic impacts possible.

The Chequers have been met with massive criticism from both the opposition Labour Party as well as from people within May’s own Conservative Party. Two senior ministers left May’s cabinet when it was announced, claiming that the plan will make Britain a colony of the EU in future.