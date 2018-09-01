US-made bombs killing Yemeni kids: CNN

A latest report has revealed that US-made bombs were frequently being used against civilians in Yemen.

The United States regional ally and major arms buyer, Saudi Arabia, was using its US-made bombs in the Saudi-led war on Yemen.

An exclusive report published by CNN on Tuesday revealed US-made bombs were used in numerous bombing attacks which led to civilian deaths in Yemen. The report titled "Made in America" states that shrapnel found in the Saudi-led attacks in Yemen "ties US bombs to a string of civilian deaths", Presstv Reported.

Last month, a CNN investigation found remnants of a US-made bomb at the scene of an airstrike that left dozens of schoolboys dead.

An independent Yemen-based reward-winning human rights group, Mwatana, has given CNN exclusive access to a trove of documents that prove US-manufactured bombs were at the scene of a string of other incidents since 2015, when the Saudi-led war on Yemen began.

In each of those bombings, civilians were either killed or faced the risk of death.

Mwatana, which reports violations committed by all sides of the Yemen conflict, used its network of trained field researchers to gather evidence at the scene of attacks.

The group then consulted its arms experts to identify the weapons used from serial numbers found on the fragments.

Mwatana was recognized last month with an award by the US-based group Human Rights First for unveiling the fact that US giant arms manufacturer Lockheed Martin had made the weapons used by Saudi-led forces in the deadly school bus attack in Yemen.

Riyadh defended the massacre of children as a "legitimate" attack.

Some 15,000 Yemenis have been killed and thousands more injured since the onset of the Saudi-led aggression on Yemen in March 2015.