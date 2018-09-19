Aerials show Hurricane Florence's devastating flooding

Local TV channel WTVD News11 provides aerial footage of flooded areas of Pender County, North Carolina which has qualified for federal disaster aid.

Several homes, structures and roads are seen completely covered by the flooding waters including portions of Interstate 40 near the Pender-Duplin county line.

Pender County is part of metropolitan Wilmington, N.C., its county seat is Burgaw, Presstv Reported.

More North Carolina counties have qualified for federal for their homeowners, renters and businesses reeling from Hurricane Florence damage.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency announced late Monday that 10 additional counties have been designated for individual assistance, bringing the total to 18 counties damaged by the storm overall as qualifying for such assistance.

Residents and businesses that have damage should file insurance claims first before applying for government assistance.

The aid could include grants or low-interest loans.

The new counties designated Monday are Bladen, Columbus, Cumberland, Duplin, Harnett, Lenoir, Jones, Robeson, Sampson and Wayne counties.

Designating the 18 counties also means the federal government can reimburse state and local governments for debris removal and other emergency actions.