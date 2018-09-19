RSS
0746 GMT September 19, 2018

News ID: 231604
Published: 0640 GMT September 19, 2018

Messi nets stunning hat trick in Barcelona's 4-0 victory over PSV

Messi nets stunning hat trick in Barcelona's 4-0 victory over PSV

Barcelona have started their UEFA Champions League campaign with a comfortable 4-nil victory over Dutch team PSV Eindhoven, thanks to Messi's stunning hat trick.

Barca got on the score sheet at home, when Messi curled home a stunning free-kick before the break. Then, Ousmane Dembele of France blasted home the 2nd from outside the box in the 75th minute. 

Two minutes later, Messi scored his 2nd goal with a half-volley from Ivan Rakitich. In the final 3 minutes, the Argentine Star capped off the night with a hat-trick, guiding the ball past the PSV keeper from 15 yards out. 

 

 

   
