Iran defeats Finland 3-2 in 2018 FIVB Volleyball Men's Championship

The Asian powerhouse dominated and sealed the 1st set 25-19. However, Finland fought back and took the 2nd, 25-22, Presstv Reported.

They kept the momentum and finished the 3rd, 25-23 in their favor. But team Iran showed resilience and won the 4th, 25-23, sending the match to decider, which Iran ended 15-12 in their favor.

With the victory Iran secured the 2nd seat in pool D with 11 points, advancing to the next stage of the tournament.