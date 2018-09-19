Clashes erupt during fifth anniversary protest for 'Killah P' in Greece

Clashes erupted when protesters hurled Molotov cocktails at riot police forces. Police fired tear gas and flash bang grenades to disperse protesters. The mother of the murdered activist Magda Fyssa was seen leading the protest in the streets of Piraeus, Presstv Reported.

Pavlos Fyssas, who went by the stage name 'Killah P' was murdered on September 18, 2013 in Athens by a member of the ultra-nationalist political party Golden Dawn.

The suspect has been awaiting trial for the murder since 2015. Every year in the anniversary of the death mass protest break out in Greece.