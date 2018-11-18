Croatia loses Rakitic for England clash

Croatia midfielder Ivan Rakitic returned to Barcelona with a hamstring strain and will miss today’s Nations League match against England, the club said.

Rakitic suffered the injury in the World Cup finalist’s 3-2 win against Spain on Thursday, AFP reported.

Barcelona said he had suffered "a strained hamstring in his right leg".

The club gave no timescale for his recovery but Spanish press reports said he could be out for up to three weeks which could mean he misses the Liga clash with Atletico Madrid on November 24 and a Champions League match against PSV Eindhoven four days later.

A win for Croatia over the side it beat to reach the World Cup final would take Zlatko Dalic's men to the semifinals of the Nations League and send England down to League B.

If England wins, it will win the group and progress to the finals of the new competition – which offers the chance of qualification for Euro 2020 – and relegate Croatia.

A draw would hand Spain first place in the group. If its goalless, Croatia would be relegated but a score draw would leave England in last place.