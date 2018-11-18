US, China clash on trade ahead of APEC summit

Xi: Protectionism 'doomed to failure'

China and the US crossed swords Saturday ahead of an APEC summit, dueling over protectionism, trade tariffs and "checkbook diplomacy" as they laid out sharply contrasting visions for the Pacific Rim region.

In combative back-to-back speeches at a business forum held on a hulking cruise ship moored in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, Xi Jinping and US Vice President Mike Pence pulled few punches, AFP reported.

Xi lashed out at "America First" trade protectionism and stressed that global trade rules should not be applied "with double standards or selfish agendas" – in a thinly veiled swipe at Washington.

The world's top two economies have been embroiled in a spiraling trade war, imposing tit-for-tat tariffs on each other's goods in a confrontation experts warn could torpedo the global economy.

Xi urged the world to "say no to protectionism and unilateralism", warning it was a "shortsighted approach" that was "doomed to failure".

US tariff policy

Pence vowed US tariffs would remain in place unless Beijing "changes its ways".

"We've put tariffs on $250 billion in Chinese goods and that number could more than double," he told CEOs from around the region.

The APEC summit of leaders from 21 countries across the region has developed into a tussle for influence between an increasingly assertive China and a more withdrawn US.

Pence lashed out at Chinese largesse in strong terms, mocking the Belt-and-Road initiative that sees China offering loans to poorer countries in the region to improve infrastructure.

The vice president urged Pacific nations to embrace the United States, which, he said, did not offer a "constricting belt or a one-way road".

He said the terms of China's loans were "opaque at best" and "too often, they come with strings attached and lead to staggering debt".

"Do not accept foreign debt that could compromise your sovereignty," he said.

As if preempting the criticism, Xi defended the plan amid attacks it is akin to "checkbook diplomacy" to further Chinese interests in the region.

‘No hidden geopolitical agenda’

Xi denied there was a "hidden geopolitical agenda... nor is it a trap as some people have labeled it".

And the Chinese leader warned that no one would gain from heightened tensions between the US and his emerging superpower.

"History has shown that confrontation – whether in the form of a Cold War, hot war or trade war – will produce no winners," he said.

Russia, Australia warning

Addressing the summit, Russian Prime Minister Dimitry Medvedev also warned against growing protectionism and argued for clear-cut and transparent rules on trade.

Trade wars benefit no one and must be solved by negotiation rather than tit-for-tat tariffs, Australia's prime minister said ahead of the APEC summit.

The world is facing a "rising tide of trade protectionism" and financial market volatility, Scott Morrison warned in a speech to business leaders.

"The solution is not throwing up protectionist barriers," he said.