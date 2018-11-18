US-led airstrikes kill at least 40 in Syria’s Deir ez-Zor

At least 40 people, mostly civilians, were killed Saturday in airstrikes carried out by the US-led coalition forces in Syria’s Deir ez-Zor Province, state media reported.

The "warplanes" belonging to the US-led coalition struck the village of Al-Buqa'an in southeast Syria killing "mostly women and children," according to the SANA report.

Seventeen children were among the family members killed in Abu Hassan village, the so-called Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said, AFP reported.

The Britain-based monitor reported at least 36 people killed, with local media reporting upwards of 40.

The report came only two days after 17 people of the same family lost their lives when the coalition fighter jets fired missiles into buildings in Albu Badran village.

Most of the slain civilians had apparently been displaced earlier from the nearby town of Al-Baghuz in the Bu Kamal district of Deir ez-Zor Province. The town has recently witnessed fierce clashes between Daesh terrorists and armed groups from the Kurdish Democratic Union Party, Press TV reported.

Last Sunday, the coalition carried out strikes in the nearby village of Al-Shaafa that killed 28 people in a holdout of the Daesh terrorist group on the Iraqi border, the monitor said.

"On Tuesday, 22 bodies of civilians were retrieved including nine children, as well as the remains of six other people not yet identified," AFP quoted the observatory chief Rami Abdel Rahman as saying.

"The strikes targeted Daesh homes in Al-Shaafa," he said, inside a last pocket under terrorists control in Deir ez-Zor. The bodies could not be retrieved earlier because air raids were ongoing, he said.

A coalition spokesman did not immediately reply for a request for comment, but has previously said that it would investigate any credible claims of civilian casualties.

Daesh overran large parts of Syria and neighboring Iraq in 2014, declaring a self-styled "caliphate" in territory it held.

The terrorists have since been ousted from all major urban centers in both countries, but they retain a presence including in desert border areas.

In Syria, the group has seen its presence reduced to parts of the vast Badia desert and the pocket in Deir ez-Zor.

Since 2014 the US-led coalition has acknowledged direct responsibility for more than 1,100 civilian deaths in Syria and Iraq, but rights groups put the number killed much higher.

Syria has been gripped by foreign-backed terrorism and militancy since March 2011. The war has killed more than 360,000 people.