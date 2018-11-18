German coach Schrodinger linked with Iran’s Esteghlal

German coach Gerhard Schrodinger has been linked with a move to Iranian Persian Gulf Pro League club Esteghlal football team as assistant of Winfried Schaefer.

Schaefer has reportedly demanded Esteghlal’s officials hire his compatriot as his assistant, Tasnim News Agency wrote.

Schrodinger has worked as goalkeeping coach of TSG Pfeddersheim.

Schrodinger has already coached the Esteghlal keepers in March.

The appointment of the German coach will be assessed by Esteghlal technical committee.

Esteghlal currently sits eighth in Iran’s top tier league table, 11 points adrift of leader Padideh.

