0137 GMT November 18, 2018

Published: 0315 GMT November 17, 2018

German coach Schrodinger linked with Iran’s Esteghlal

sv98.de

German coach Gerhard Schrodinger has been linked with a move to Iranian Persian Gulf Pro League club Esteghlal football team as assistant of Winfried Schaefer.

Schaefer has reportedly demanded Esteghlal’s officials hire his compatriot as his assistant, Tasnim News Agency wrote.

Schrodinger has worked as goalkeeping coach of TSG Pfeddersheim.

Schrodinger has already coached the Esteghlal keepers in March.

The appointment of the German coach will be assessed by Esteghlal technical committee.

Esteghlal currently sits eighth in Iran’s top tier league table, 11 points adrift of leader Padideh.

sv98.de

 

   
IranDaily
 
Resource: Tasnim News Agency
