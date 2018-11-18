RSS
0138 GMT November 18, 2018

News ID: 234403
Published: 0318 GMT November 17, 2018

Iran climbs 76 spots in FIVB World Ranking for women

voaustralia.com

Sports Desk

Iran jumped 76 spots in the latest Fédération Internationale de Volleyball (FIVB) World Ranking for women to stand 39th in with 10 points.

Iran’s women volleyball players jointly share the place with their counterparts from France, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Guatemala, Fiji and Slovenia, IRNA reported. 

Beijing Olympic champion China dropped a spot to finish in second place in the ranking, allowing 2018 World champion Serbia to claim the top position.

The top ten teams in the latest FIVB World Ranking for women are Serbia (322 points), China (320 points), the US (256 points), Brazil (200 points), Russia (198 points), Japan (190 points), the Netherlands (178 points), Italy (165 points), South Korea (138 points) and Dominican Republic (108 points).

Unlike Iran’s women, the country’s men did not climb in the FIVB World Ranking to remain in 8th place with 137 points. Iran stands first among Asian teams in the ranking.

Brazil, the United States, Italy, Poland, Russia, Canada and Argentina are the ranking’s top seven sides.

 

   
IranDaily
 
Resource: IRNA
All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
