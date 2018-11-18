Oman eyes broader trade, business ties with Iran

Oman is interested in broadening trade and business ties with the Islamic Republic of Iran, said a member of the Omani parliament.

Tofiq al-Lawati added that relations between Iran and Oman are historic, but pointed out that the level of trade exchanges between Iran and Oman is not satisfactory due to lack of a direct sea route, reported Mehr News Agency.

Amicable relationship between Iran and Oman dates back to many years ago, he said, adding, "Ties between Iran and Oman strengthened especially after the Islamic Revolution and Oman played a leading role in paving the way for the implementation of nuclear deal, dubbed 'JCPOA', between Iran and the world's six major powers."

Although the two sides held separate high-level meetings in previous years, it seems that trade ties between Iran and Oman are not satisfactory, he underlined.

Turning to the political and economic status of Oman in the region, he said, "Oman has a strategic location in the Persian Gulf region, Arabian Peninsula and Indian Ocean, and this has led to this country playing an important role in the economic fields."

Al-Lawati referred to the outlook of Iran-Oman economic ties compared with those with other Persian Gulf littoral states despite US sanctions and said, "In fact, the level of trade exchanges between Iran and Oman is not satisfactory but the two sides are interested in increasing trade and economic activities especially in joint gas and oilfields."

Turning to the nature of Iran-Oman relations and Oman's role as a mediator in the nuclear issue, he stated, "Iran is an influential and powerful country in the region with high economic and industrial potentials. Iran-Oman relations are deep rooted and based on mutual respect, so the two countries can play a greater economic role in the region."