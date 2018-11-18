RSS
0337 GMT November 17, 2018

News ID: 234408
News ID: 234408

No alternative to Iran's gas to Iraq: Spokesman

Iraqi government has no alternative to Iran's natural gas, said the spokesman for the Iraqi Oil Ministry in response to the US pressure to cut gas imports from Iran.

Asem Jahad in a televised interview on Saturday said that there is currently no alternative to natural gas of Iran as Iran is the closest point to Iraq for importing gas, IRNA reported.

Iraq imports nearly 600 million cubic meters of gas from Iran, which is used to generate electricity, he added.

Jahad underlined that Iraq could not import this amount of gas from any other country and there is no substitute for gas imported from Iran.

The Iraqi official said that the Iraqi Oil Ministry is trying to increase domestic production in order to fully meet domestic requirements, but it will require at least three years to achieve this level.

   
