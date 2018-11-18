Iran calls on UN to confront US ‘evasion of international law’

Iran's UN Envoy Gholamali Khoshroo urged the United Nations to take an official stance against US “evasion of the international law,” and condemn the US unilateral withdrawal from international multilateral agreements.

The Iranian diplomat made the remarks on Friday in a meeting with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, calling on the UN chief to take an adequate position toward Washington's move to resume sanctions against Iran, Fars News Agency reported.

Apart from the sanctions, the Iranian envoy said, the UN needed to take action against the US move to unilaterally withdraw from its 2015 nuclear deal with Iran in May even though it had been approved by the UN Security Council Resolution 2231.

Khoshroo called it unprecedented in the world body’s history that a permanent member of the UN Security Council, like the US, would seek to punish other UN members, like Iran, for remaining committed to a Security Council resolution.

He further denounced US efforts to threaten other nations with “secondary sanctions” if they breached the sanctions against Iran.

“The international community should stand up to these arbitrary and extrajudicial actions,” Khoshroo was quoted as saying.

He also described the Saudi-led attacks on Yemen as a "profound humanitarian catastrophe," and called for efforts to help end the war and begin the process of political reconciliation among the concerned parties.

Guterres, for his part, emphasized the need for “multilateralism” in the face of international issues, and hoped that the war on Yemen come to an end and the resulting humanitarian catastrophe be stemmed soon.

The meeting was concluded by the outgoing Iranian envoy’s presenting the UN chief with a hand-woven rug featuring the latter’s portrait to be displayed at the world body’s permanent exhibition.