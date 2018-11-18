Ancient bones found in suburban Chicago

A woman doing landscaping on her suburban Chicago property unearthed the bones of a man who died 800 to 1,000 years ago.

The Lake County News-Sun reports that the woman was digging in Antioch Township near Fox Lake in September when she unearthed some bones. She called authorities when she found a jaw that looked human. The newspaper said the woman didn't want to be identified, herald-review.com reported.

Crime scene investigators, anthropologists and other experts secured the area and recovered 75 percent of the skeleton of a man of about 20 to 30 years old who died at least 800 years ago.

Bill Brown is a Native American who runs the annual Potawatomi Trails Pow Wow in Zion. He said the man could be from the Ho-chunk or Miami tribes.