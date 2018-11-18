Golestan Province to host 12th Int’l Tribe’s Culture Festival

Number of foreign tourists visiting Iran up 50%

Tourism Desk

The total number of foreign tourists arrived in Iran during the current Iranian year ending March 21, 2019 increased by 50, said the deputy head of Iran’s Cultural Heritage, Handicraft and Tourism Organization for tourism affairs.

Speaking in a press conference on 12th International Festival of Tribe’s Cultures to be held in Golestan Province, Vali Teimori added that despite a 17-percent decline in the number of European travelers, a significant rise has been observed in the number of tourists arrived in Iran from reginal countries during the period.

He said the figures released based on the passport stamps given by Iranian Immigration and Passport Police while the provincial cultural heritage, handicraft and tourism departments are the main sources announcing the number of domestic travelers visiting various parts of Iran.

The official said lack of tourist satellite account (TSA), as an international criteria, in Iran caused the figure not to be precise enough.

The official said establishing TSA in Iran is only plausible through the help of Statistical Center of Iran and the Tourism Bank.

Teimori added a plan has recently been submitted to World Tourism Organization to call on the international body help ICHHTO’s tourism department in this respect.

“We are determined to use the trip distribution model in Iran”, he said adding holding the international festival of tribe’s cultures is among the plans devised by the ICHHTO’s tourism department to achieve the purpose.

He believes that the cultural and religious diversity of Iran can’t be found in any regional country, stressing that the potential can be used to draw more foreign tourists.

Speaking in the same press conference, Director General of Golestan Province’s Cultural Heritage, Handicraft and Tourism Department Ebrahim Karimi said 12th International Festival of Tribe’s Cultures will be held in Gorgan from Nov. 20-23 in Gorgan and from Nov. 24-28 in Gonbad Kavous.

He said 31 provinces will participate in the handicraft exhibition to be held during the festival, pointing out that a major number of provinces having local music will also take part in its music festival.

Karimi said holding the 12th International Festival of Tribe’s Cultures will provide a suitable opportunity for introducing the Iranian villages having eco-tourism potential.

“A souvenir exhibition, to be participated by all Iranian provinces, will also be held during the festival,” he concluded.