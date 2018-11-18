Number of German tourists in Qeshm up

Tourism Desk

The number of German individual tourists who visited Iran especially Qeshm Island in Hormuzgan Province rose in the recent years, said the deputy German ambassador in Tehran Oliver Schnackenburg.

Speaking in a meeting with Qeshm Governor Alireza Nasri, he added Iran and Germany should further expand their bilateral tourism cooperation, IRNA reported.

Referring to the long history of mutual ties between Iran and Germany, he said the potential should be used to enhance tourism cooperation between the two countries.

He said several joint conferences and congresses were recently held in the two countries in the fields of urban construction, theater, fine arts and singing.

He noted that German people, who are well familiar with Iran, have not been affected by negative image made from Iran in other western countries.

Referring to the recent visit made by a delegation of German industrialists to Iran he said receiving some guarantees is a prerequisite for making investment in Iran.

Nasri, for his part, said mangrove forests, dolphins of Hengam Island and colorful soil of Hormuz Island are just some tourist attractions of Qeshm Island.

He said local handicrafts as well as cultural and historical heritages of Qeshm are among the other attractions of the Island.

“Suitable opportunities have been prepared in Qeshm Free Trade Zone for making investment in the field of small industries,” he noted.

He said the island has unique resources in the fields of oil, gas and mines, adding suitable opportunities have been provided in Qeshm for making investment in the field solar energy, fish farming in cage and shrimp culture.

Qeshm is the biggest island in the Persian Gulf near the straits of Hormoz. It is stretched closely along sides the south coastline of the Iranian mainland.

The Harra protected area, one of the biggest Harra habitat in Iran, is situated in this island.