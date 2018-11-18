Iranian researcher invents highly resistant membranous respirator mask

Science & Technology Desk

An Iranian researcher developed the first generation of highly resistant membranous respirator masks.

The product is quite useful for days when the air is not safe for breathing, particularly as a result of temperature inversion, IRNA reported.

Commenting on his invention, Rasoul Norouzian Qahfarokhi, said the idea for making the mask was drawn from the photosynthesis process in plants.

He added the mask is made of a highly resistant membrane which helps improve the effectiveness of its filtration.

Norouzian noted that like plants and tree leaves, the mask absorbs pollution and harmful particulates the air is rife with, particularly on days when temperature inversion occurs.

He said the mask is also capable of absorbing hydrocarbon particulates physically and chemically and producing clean air based on air-plasma technology.

Norouzian added his invention is currently in the process of obtaining an international standard license from the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) to be able to enter global markets.

He said the mask is an advanced and new type of filter respirator masks which, in addition to being more durable and effective in absorbing 0.1-micron particulates, is equipped with a system to quickly ventilate moisture using an air-plus silicone poppet valve.

The Iranian researcher noted that the technological project is currently undergoing research and development process and will soon be available for public use in domestic and international markets.