India's exports grow at nearly 18 percent, but trade deficit too widens

India's overall exports, including both merchandise and services, are estimated to be $308.32 billion from April to October, thereby exhibiting a growth of 17.17 percent over the same period last year, said the official data released by the Commerce Ministry.

And, the overall imports during the seven months (April-October) are estimated to be $374.88 billion, showing a growth of 18.88 percent over the same period last year, added the official data, according to Xinhua.

Total exports during October alone were$26.98 billion, as compared to $22.89 billion in the same month last year, thereby registering a positive growth of 17.86 percent.

Total oil imports in October stood at $14.21 billion which was 52.64 percent higher, compared to $9.31 billion in the same month last year.

Oil imports during April-October were $83.94 billion, which was 50.48 percent higher compared to $55.78 billion over the same period last year.

High growth was witnessed in plastic and linoleum, petroleum, organic and inorganic chemicals, drugs and pharmaceuticals, engineering and electronic goods and various labour-intensive sectors including gems and jewelry, leather and leather products, ceramic products and glassware, commodities and in some agri-products.

Reacting to the positive growth in exports during the month October, president of Federation of Indian Export Organizations Ganesh Kumar Gupta said it re-affirmed India's assessment of reaching the new milestone of $350 billion in the current fiscal, the highest ever exports figures during recent years braving all the odds.