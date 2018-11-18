People with severe mental health problems forced to wait longer for NHS help

People with severe mental health problems are being forced to wait longer for NHS help than those with mild depression, experts have warned.

Research showed that patients with conditions such as schizophrenia and personality disorder are being denied help despite feeling suicidal, according to The Telegraph.

Charity Rethink Mental Illness urged health officials to introduce NHS waiting targets for mental health problems, including a two week maximum wait for those suffering from psychosis.

The study found that such patients faced an average wait of two months for treatment. Meanwhile, nine in ten of those seeking counselling for mild to moderate depression or anxiety began treatment within six weeks.

Experts warned that those suffering devastating mental health problems were being left to reach crisis point before they got any help.

Patients said they had been told they were “too ill” to access talking therapies for mild to moderate problems — yet ‘not ill enough’ for specialist help.

It followed research which found patients with complex psychosis had been told to lie to staff and pretend their problems were less severe in order to get any help at all.

Brian Dow, deputy chief executive at Rethink Mental Illness said: “What we want is right treatment, right time but what we too often have is wrong treatment, too late.

"Thousands of people find themselves in desperate situations every year, but have to contend with long waits, bureaucracy, and a severe lack of choice about their care. The result is that far too many people reach crisis point before getting help.”

The charity polled more than 1,600 people with a serious mental illness, or those caring with people with such conditions, and found more than half thought they waited too long for help.

The average wait was 14 weeks just to be assessed, with a further wait of 19 weeks for treatment, the study found.

Patients said they waited so long they feared they would be dead before they got to the top of the waiting list.

One carer told how her husband took his own life after receiving an ‘appalling’ level of care and support after a previous suicide attempt.

More than a quarter of those polled said they had not been referred to an appropriate service by their GP, and 56 percent said they did not get help in time.

Dow said charities were struggling to cope with the number of people coming to them for help because the NHS had let them down.

“Our advice service is overwhelmed by phone calls from people with complex and severe mental illness who are struggling to access crucial NHS services,” he said.

“There has been lots of effort to improve things and the upcoming NHS England long-term plan is a golden opportunity to meet the challenge of 21st century mental healthcare.”

Current NHS targets for mental health said 75 percent of adults referred for talking therapy — as a result of conditions like mild to moderate depression or anxiety — should start treatment within six weeks of referral.

But the only target for more severe problems is that 50 percent of patients should get help within two weeks of suffering an episode of psychosis.

The Government has also pledged to increase help for children with mental health problems, with targets to start treatment within a week for all cases of eating disorders which are assessed as urgent, and a wait of no more than a month for other cases.

Matt Hancock, Health Secretary, has said he is considering introducing waiting time targets for mental health, which is expected to be a major focus of the NHS 10-year-plan, when it is published next month.

Later this month, NHS figures are expected to show record levels of mental health problems among children, with previous statistics showing a tripling in cases of self-harm since the advent of the internet.